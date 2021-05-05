Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Planning On Getting Hitched? Find Out

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been dating musician Travis Barker for quite some time now. The couple have even made their relationship public by featuring in each other’s social media posts and their relationship has been highly speculated about in the entertainment industry. However, it appears that the couple may be planning on taking their relationship to the next level. As per a report from Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney and Travis are currently planning to get hitched in the near future. Following are more details on this new development.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tie the knot?

While several rumours regarding their relationship have done the rounds in the past, the talk regarding their marriage has grown stronger in the last few days. It has been reported that the couple have even discussed with each other about getting engaged and eventually marrying each other. Both of them are said to be serious in the relationship and are ready to take it forward in times to come. A source has also revealed to ET that Kourtney has been more serious and “happier” with Travis than she has ever been in her past relationships.

However, neither one of them have spoken up on this recent development and have been keeping their relationship behind the curtain. Kourtney Kardashian previously had a long relationship with Scott Disick and the former couple were together for nearly a decade before splitting up in 2015. She also has 3 children with Scott. On the other hand, Travis has been married twice in the past to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler and even has two children with the latter. Further updates about Kourtney and Travis’ said marriage plans are now awaited.

Kourtney Kardashian is among the popular members of the famous Kardashian family and has also appeared in their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has also collaborated with her sisters in shows such as Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York. Travis, on the other hand, has gained a lot of popularity as the drummer of the famous rock band Blink-182.