Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Back Together? Find Out About Their Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are often seen spending time with each other even after their breakup. Recently, the duo was seen taking their daughter Stormie Webster to an amusement park. The two also shared a few pictures of their time together on their social media accounts. There have been speculations that Kylie and Travis may be back together. Read on to know if the speculations are true.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted on Tuesday afternoon at Disneyland together with their daughter Stormie. This caused further speculations about whether they're dating or not. They were also accompanied by other cousins of Stormie at the Disney park. Kylie took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself with Stormie and Travis on a ride. While Kylie posed for the photo, Travis was busy talking to his daughter. Travis also shared a few pictures while he took his daughter for several rides at Disneyland. The father-daughter duo was twinning in their white and beige outfits. He mentioned that he was with her on a "forever ride".

Image source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Travis also shared a photo of Stormie with Kylie in a car. Stormi gave Kylie a peck on her lip while they were in a golf cart. He also shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo spending time with him in the swimming pool. They twinned in a colourful two-piece bikini suit. His caption read, "Of all the special things in life The big ones and small A mamas love and rage and tenderness

Is the most special of them all". Take a look at Kylie Jenner's photos here.

According to People, Kylie and Travis' relationship has come to an end. The duo is single and has no plans of getting back together. However, since they're co-parents to Stormie, they have been spending a lot of time together since the lockdown began for the sake of their daughter. However, they haven't dated anyone ever since they have split up. They have been extremely supportive of each other but are nothing more than just good friends. Kylie and Travis' relationship started in April 2017. They were blessed with Stormie in February 2018. The duo decided to split in September 2019.

Image: Travis Scott's Instagram

