Are Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly Rekindling Their Relationship After Brief Split?

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are reportedly trying to make things work with each other again. The 'Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly split' made headlines last month, when the couple decided to part ways. However, the two are reportedly spending time again and trying to make their relationship work by rekindling their romance.

According to EntertainmentTonight, a source revealed that Trevor and Minka are "taking things day by day". The source explained how the two are allegedly spending "more time together" and are very happy with the decision. The source also explained how the couple has always had feelings for one another and that those feelings "never really went away", adding how spending time apart made them realise that they "missed each other".

More about Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly's relationship

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly called things off last month around mid-May. According to ET, the two have now been spotted spending time together in New York City. The two were spotted strolling in the city and riding bikes together, possibly in an attempt to rekindle their relationship.

The two were also seen grabbing a bite to eat on Sunday, June 6. According to photos by TMZ, the couple went to the Sushi Azabu in the Tribeca neighborhood of NYC, on Sunday evening. Noah and Kelly's relationship became public last year, in August, after they had reportedly been dating for several months.

In September 2020, the two were photographed publicly for the first time together while walking into Noah's NYC apartment. According to ET, the two had also been "house hunting" together.

More about the Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly split

In May 2021, another source told ET that the pair had decided to call things off because the couple wanted to prioritize their career over their relationship, causing them to take some time apart. Minka had allegedly been "leaning on friends" and "keeping busy" since their split. The source also revealed that Noah that been "doing his own thing".

However, the weekend that the couple's split was reported, Trevor Noah was spotted partying with David Grutman and DJ Steve Aoki in Miami, Florida. Whether the couple has gotten back together for good this time, only time will tell.

