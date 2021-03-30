Are Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Married To Each Other? Here's The Truth

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are arguably one of the most popular celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. They have been dating each other for many years and have even had a child together recently. Even though they have been going strong together, they haven’t gotten married yet. However, a recent statement from singer Ingrid Michaelson that said that Gigi and Zayn are married came as a massive surprise for the fans, who had no knowledge about this. While there has been a huge response about their rumoured marriage, the reality of the issue has finally been cleared.

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid married?

While their relationship has been official and known to everyone for a long time, the couple had shown no indication of getting married to each other to date. The entire issue about their alleged marriage began when Zayn’s collaborator and singer Ingrid Michaelson had casually made a statement about them being married during an interaction about her new song titled To Begin Again that features Zayn. The statement had caused a major ruckus among the couple’s fans, who started sending their exciting reactions about their marriage on social media.

There was a lot of confusion about whether the couple were actually married or not. Ingrid thus decided to clear the air in her recent Instagram story. She has confirmed that Zayn and Gigi are not married to each other as per her knowledge. She explained in the videos that her statement about them being married was merely a slip of the tongue. She apologised to the couple and their fans for making the mistake and making them go through the “roller-coaster of emotions”. Ingrid said that it was not her intention to create this issue and talked about how she is not cut out for the level of fame that Zayn carries.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September last year. The couple has been open on a public stage about their relationship, but have strictly kept their personal matters behind the curtain. After having split from One Direction, Zayn has been working on establishing himself as a solo artist.