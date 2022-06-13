Ariana DeBose Gives Her Tony Awards 2022 Performance From Andrew Garfield's Lap; Watch

While Tony Awards 2022 witnessed a trail of stunning performances, actor and singer Ariana DeBose's musical number stole the show with its hilarious inclusion of the audience members. One instance that stood out in her act was her encounter with Andrew Garfield, who was left in splits after DeBose sat in her lap.

DeBose slowly made her way to the Spider-Man star while singing the lyrics "I am close to you/ Oh so close to you/ I am touching you/ there's not a lot you can do." She then poked Andrew in the face as he laughed uncontrollably and played along. Ariana eventually sat on his lap, with the iconic instance being widely circulated by netizens.

Ariana DeBose gives her Tony Awards performance from Andrew Garfield's lap

Clad in a white blazer dress, a gorgeous-looking Ariana marched towards Garfield and while sitting on his lap, crooned, "I'm sitting on you / 'cause what they say is true / 'cause there is no escaping us in the audience!" Take a look.

Andrew Garfield and Aria Debose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ecUs4OEgZq — andy (@ohgarfeels) June 13, 2022

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the duo and dropped reactions like, "Andrew's such a sweet boy he’s so sweet for hugging her," "The way he wrapped his arms around her when she sat on his lap he was so into it," "I love them," among other things.

While Garfield and DeBose haven't starred together in any project, both the actors received nominations for Oscars this year and have a connection to the Spider-Man universe, as per People. While Garfield recently reprised his Peter Parker role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, DeBose is set to appear in Marvel's Kraven the Hunter, which follows the eponymous character who's also an enemy of Spider-Man.

DeBose opened the Tony Awards 2022 with a musical monologue, while also talking about the past two years clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "Let’s just say, for many of you, it’s been a rollercoaster,” and added, "I am so proud that the theatre is becoming more reflective of the community who adores it, and in doing so, has gained new performers, new creatives, new fans. It has shown us stories that have broadened our world and opened our hearts and our minds."

