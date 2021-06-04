Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Receive Thoughtful Vegan Wedding Gift From PETA

The internet went berserk when news of Ariana Grande's hush-hush wedding ceremony with Dalton Gomez on May 15 broke. The God Is a Woman singer shared some adorable photos from her wedding with her fans. Ariana and Dalton's wedding at their Montecito home was small and intimate, with only 20 people in attendance, including close friends and family. According to the most recent TMZ report, Ariana and Dalton have received one of their first wedding gifts, and it is a thoughtful one.

According to reports, PETA, an animal rights organisation, gave Ariana and Dalton a vegan tandem bicycle. If you're wondering whether these words go together, let us explain. A tandem bicycle is one that allows two people to sit and ride together. In terms of the cycle being vegan, TMZ revealed that it has a faux leather seat and is made from parts and paint that do not contain any animal products. It is also reported, PETA gave the Thank U, Next singer a Northwoods Dual Drive Tandem Bike worth around $700.

Ariana Grande has long enough advocated for animal rights, and she most recently impressed animal lovers and PETA when she opened Orange Twins Rescue, a Los Angeles shelter. The pop singer's rescue shelter has focused on saving and rehabilitating animals in the region, as well as finding them loving homes.

About Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez relationship

Ariana and Dalton, a LA real estate agent, were first seen together in February 2020. Less than a year later, just before the Christmas holidays, the two got engaged. Ariana and Dalton were quarantined together last year, according to TMZ, and he frequently appeared in her Instagram stories. Ariana made her relationship official on May 8, 2020, when she appeared with him in her song Stuck With U. She also gave him a shoutout on Instagram a few weeks later. Dalton Gomez made his Instagram profile private shortly after news of their relationship broke. After a little more than a year of dating, they made the biggest decision of their lives and married in Ariana's Montecito home. Take a look at some pictures from Ariana's wedding shared by the singer.

Image: Ariana Grande Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.