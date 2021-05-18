Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Tie The Knot; Fans Ask 'where Are Wedding Photos'

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a private ceremony. According to the reports, a source revealed to E!Online that Ariana Grande's husband, Dalton, and she agreed that there was 'no point' in waiting. The singer got married to her fiance of five months, Dalton, in Montecito, California. The source revealed that the star kept the ceremony confidential from the world and had invited just close family and friends to her 'intimate' celebration.

Is Ariana Grande married?

Ariana and Dalton revealed their relationship in the month of May 2020. They appeared together in the Stuck With U music video. The real estate broker proposed to Ariana in December 2020 and she was quick to give a positive response for the second time, following her engagement to Pete Davidson in the year 2018. Ariana took to her official Instagram handle and dropped several pictures from their Christmas celebration. Her fans were quick to notice Ariana Grande's engagement ring and drop congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post.

According to the reports, the couple always wanted an intimate ceremony and had decided to have the wedding during weekends because of their schedules picking up and neither of them wanted to wait. For Ariana's fans and followers, the wedding appears to be a "happily ever after" one, while several of them are still surprised and asking for the wedding pictures. Many of them have taken to their social media handles and dropped congratulatory messages for the couple.

A fan shared the picture and wrote, "Congrats Ari Girl", while another one wished the couple by dropping their GIF image. Another one expressed how happy she is after the couple officially got married to each other. She further posted the collage picture of the couple with a string of emoticons. A netizen called the couple, "Mr and Mrs. Gomes" and dropped a red heart. Another one wished them 'happy wedding' with a white heart.

thank you, YES congrats ari girl @ArianaGrande !! — Cheisre (@sitiwanee_) May 18, 2021

ur telling me ariana got married and i wasnt even invited pic.twitter.com/5vcCpO71JD — ً (@franksIens) May 17, 2021

Arianators waiting for Ariana Grande to respond to her marriage rumors

pic.twitter.com/VoPIyqtarn — randomstan (@randomstan14) May 17, 2021

ariana grande and dalton are officially married!! omgg i'm so happy for them 🥺💍💐 pic.twitter.com/J5fyyWZ7J6 — 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓 ⚔ (@remoolacha) May 18, 2021

A Twitter user wished the couple and expressed her love. Many other fans uploaded the couple's images and dropped red hearts. Several others simply called them 'couple goals'. A few others cannot believe that the singer got married.

ARIANA GOT MARRIED OVER THE WEEKEND & THERE ISN’T EVEN ONE PIC TO SHOW HER DOING THE DAMN THING.

pic.twitter.com/vkfCuam3f0 — Tucker (@tuckertrains) May 17, 2021

"OMG congratulations Ariana Grande. I'm so happy for you 🥺😍😍💜💙💙💜"

pic.twitter.com/Z3o7ktzqqY — Rucian (@Rucian13_) May 18, 2021

congratulations my beloved @ArianaGrande, pls be happy !! 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/G8L0nsohdp — cia!!!! a comedian ४ 🇵🇸 (@ciaufeyson) May 18, 2021

Congratulations for your wedding baby🥺😭❤🧿✨ @ArianaGrande

Wishing you a very happy married life✨ pic.twitter.com/tZ3sg0cjhy — yashu❇pawrii with agastya (@sidnaazjanhai) May 18, 2021

@ArianaGrande huge congrats love 💕 I'm beyond happy for your happy and fulfilled life

I love you — Ale🌌☁️ag☁️ (@JenniferLawTHG) May 18, 2021

ariana grande this weekend: pic.twitter.com/j8EiL9goVk — t♡ loves mery (@goldennivy) May 17, 2021

#TMZ reports that this was ariana grande's wedding outfit pic.twitter.com/EvEZLndHP1 — karl (@themarvelparker) May 17, 2021

omg ariana grande is married 🥺 love that for u bestie @ArianaGrande — sierra (@flukehood) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ariana recently released her music video, 34+35 and 34+35 Remix. The video also features Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. She has also appeared in 2020's Oh Santa!, alongside Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson.

