Ariana Grande And Her Half Brother Frankie Celebrate Birthday Of Their Mother Joan Grande

The global pop singer Ariana Grande and Frankie Grande have been celebrating the birthday of their mother Joan Grande on Friday, June 11. The 7 Rings artist spent the birthday hanging out with her mum and gave a sneak peek of their celebration. Franki, who is Ariana's half-brother, penned a heartfelt note for Joan in his birthday wish. Ariana and Frankie's mother Joan has been the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, a manufacturer of communications and safety equipment in the past.

Ariana Grande and Frankie Grande wish mom on birthday

Ariana Grande, who recently got married to Dalton Gomez, shared a video of her hanging out with mum who was watching television with her dog. In the following picture in the Instagram story, the Thank U, Next singer posed with her in a selfie picture and wrote in the story, "birthday girl @joangrande". The Grammy-winning artist also shared a picture of Joan lying on a trampoline on the terrace and adorably smiling with the hand on her chin and Arian added puppy dog eyes, happy tears, and white heart emoticons in the picture. Ariana shared a video of Joan and wrote in the story, "my pretty mama" with a blushing face emoticon.

Frankie Grande on the other hand shared a selfie picture with his mother in the Instagram post from Friday. Former America's Best Dance Crew judge looked dapper in a sequin embroidered tux while posing with his mum. The Spree actor penned a heartfelt birthday note for his mother and expressed gratitude for their bond. He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful, talented, smart & funny woman to have ever walked the earth. I am so grateful for all of the time we have spent together throughout my life and I can’t wait for many more magical. mommy son moments. I love you with all of my heart! Celebrate you today."

Frankie Grande recently got engaged to his longtime boyfriend, actor Hale Leon and Ariana Grande was over the moon upon hearing the news. Frankie shared several romantic pictures announcing the news and wrote, "He said YES! 😍 WE’RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever!". Ariana Grande, who was also present at the engagement party, wrote in the comments, "the most beautiful. love u both so so so much" with several white heart emoticons.

IMAGE: JOAN GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.