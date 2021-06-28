Ariana Grande & Husband Share A Kiss In Singer's Latest Insta Video Celebrating Her B'day

Ariana Grande in the latest video was seen having a good time with her husband Dalton Gomez, as she got into her birthday celebrations. The couple who have been married recently seemed to enjoy each other's company and thus Ariana recorded a short video of herself with her husband. As the video plays along, Ariana Grande can be seen moving as she poses with her husband and later kisses him. The couple appears to be roaming outside as per the video shared by the singer.

Ariana Grande and her husband share a kiss in the latest video

As the video opens up one can notice that there was no sound to the video. However, Ariana Grande appears to be moving and recording the video. Dalton Gomez stood right behind her as they both posed for the video. Ariana had her husband in her arms the whole time as the newly married couples seemed to have a good time. The couple got married on the 15th of May this year and took the whole world by surprise. Fans were extremely delighted with the good news and congratulated the singer. Soon as the short video ends, Ariana kisses Dalton and stops the recording. The singer also captioned the video writing “a bday baby” and expressed how thankful she is for all the love she has received from fans and friends on the occasion of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 7 rings singer posted a picture of her younger self and wrote a suitable caption on the occasion of her birthday. The adorable portrait shot of young Ariana Grande was loved by fans who simply adored the post. The singer captioned the post wishing herself a happy birthday and wrote that she is taking good care of herself. A number of prominent celebrities filled the comments section with a number of wishes for the esteemed singer. The post went on to garner over 8 million likes and over 1 lakh comments from fans and celebrities alike, at the time of this writing.

Image: Ariana Grande Instagram

