Ariana Grande & James Corden Celebrate End Of COVID-19 Restriction With Fun Musical Skit

Ariana Grande recently performed a musical skit with Late Late Show host James Corden. The singer made an appearance in the show late Tuesday night and celebrated as Covid-19 restrictions were finally taken down in the US. Ariana was joined by James Corden in a fun musical parody of the iconic musical movie Hairspray. The Late Late Show's official Instagram handle shared the video of the skit.

Ariana Grande on The Late Late Show

Ariana Grande and James Corden were seen celebrating the end of Covid-19 restrictions with a fun Covid related parody of the movie Hairspray. The video was titled "No Lockdowns Anymore", and started off with Corden on a New York street in his bathrobe singing, “Woke up today, feeling okay, this is new. Got the vaccine and it’s been two weeks. There’s life in the streets!". Ariana in the video could be seen wearing a bright yellow outfit and sang "Look at my hair. I’m no longer scared to have it cut," and, "It’s been so long since I’ve put on my shoes." The video also had a cameo appearance of the original Hairspray actress Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Fans react to Ariana Grande and James Corden's musical skit

Fans reacted to Ariana Grande and James Corden's musical parody and left their reactions in the comment. One fan wrote that Ariana was born to perform in a musical while another's praised Ariana's voice and her performance in the skit. Other fans also commented that James and Ariana always create magic whenever they collab and were all praises for the duo. Fans also commented about Ariana's outfit and called it stunning.

Ariana Grande ties the knot

Ariana Grande recently tied the knot with her real-estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The God Is A Woman singer took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from her intimate wedding nuptials and wrote the date of her wedding which was on 15th May 2021. Ariana donned a minimalistic traditional white Vera Wang wedding dress. In the photos, Ariana was seen kissing her husband Dalton Gomez. The couple first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber Stuck with U in May, followed by releasing a series of photos in June on Instagram.

