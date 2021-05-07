Ariana Grande Gets A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds USA, Fans Call It 'incredible'

Hollywood pop star Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to get a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in the United States of America. The official Instagram handle of the wax museum shared pictures of Ariana Grande's wax statue, which looks completely lifelike and has left fans stunned. Here is everything you need to know about it and more.

Ariana Grande's wax statue at Madame Tussauds USA

Thank You, Next hitmaker Ariana Grande recently got her wax statue at the world-famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in the USA. The official Instagram handle of the museum shared the pictures of her statue and captioned it, "You want it? We got it. Ariana Grande has arrived at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. 🤍🤍🤍" The wax statue has been dressed in a stunning shimmery black co-ord set and glossy make-up, with Ariana's iconic high ponytail to finish the look.

Netizens reaction on Ariana Grande's wax statue

The first pictures of the 7 Rings singer were shared on Madame Tussauds USA's official Instagram handle less than a day ago and have garnered a lot of praise from fans for looking so realistic and lifelike. A lot of the comments stated that they thought it was actually her, rather than a wax statue. While one of the people commented saying, "finally a great one !!! I thought that it was really her", while another one wrote, "She looks incredible in this one."

Ariana Grande's latest

Ariana Grande recently collaborated with The Weeknd to create the remix of his song titled Save Your Tears, which released last year and garnered major success. The remix video with Ariana Grande released on April 23, 2021, and has had more than 40 million views on Youtube to date. The animated video has The Weeknd as a cartoon figure in a building making a doll that turns out to be Grande. It topped Billboard's new music poll of the week, beating H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown, Come Through, by a huge margin. Ariana Grande also became the first artist in history to have three solo songs, Positions, 34+35, and POV within the top 10 at US Pop Radio and took to her Instagram stories to share the news with her 230 million followers on the social networking site.

Image: Ariana Grande Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.