Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & Jimmy Fallon's New Christmas Song Music Video Out

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion joined hands for an all-new Christmas project. The trio released a song titled It Was A…(Masked Christmas) in wake of the global COVID pandemic. The song was released on December 7 and has garnered over 7 Lakh views as of Tuesday.

Apart from the innovative lyrics and beats, the three individuals also came up with a creative music video. The video opens with Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon sitting by the fireplace with a drink in their hand. It also featured rather familiar aspects of the pandemic that everyone has gone through, like attending meetings via a video call and wondering if the person behind the screen can hear. The lyrics go, "It was a masked Christmas We hopped on a Zoom I can only get WiFi in my laundry room." Megan Thee Stallion then appears later in the video in what appears to be a nurse's uniform and rapped, "This Christmas imma make it count No more quarantine on the couch. This year’s different, you can tell Deck those halls and jingle bells Put Purell on everything Turkey, egg nog, candy cane. The trio then had the time of their life dancing in the snow. The lyrics of the song are extremely creative and the chorus goes, "It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house We covered our nose, and covered our mouth But it's Christmas time We’ll be in line for a booster."

Singer Megan Thee Stallion was recently in the news after she cancelled her concert and paid her respect to the victims of the stampede that took place at the Astroworld concert. According to Houston Chronicle, she mentioned that Houston was still healing and added that it was very important to give the community appropriate time to grieve. She also stated that she feels for the victim's families and said her heart goes out to all the families that are suffering. The Astroworld tragedy took place on November 5 around the time Travis Scott began his performance at the NRG Park in Houston at 9 pm.

Image: Instagram/@theestallion