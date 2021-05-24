Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victims On Fourth Anniversary

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande paid tribute to the 22 people killed and over 500 injured at her 2017 concert in Manchester, England on May 22. To mark the fourth anniversary of the tragic incident, the singer penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to express her love for all of the victims and their families. The incident took place in the lobby of the Manchester Arena where the suicide bomber detonated an explosive device shortly after a concert by Grande which left over 800 people wounded in the attack.

Ariana Grande offers tribute to Manchester Bombing victims

Sending her thoughts and grief to the families of the bereaved, Ariana wrote, “Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year-round… I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always. Ariana had also shared an image with the names of the 22 people who were killed in the bombing on her Instagram story.



Since 2017, the Side to Side crooner has honoured the bombing victims in numerous ways, including organizing a benefit concert two weeks later in June 2017, with proceeds going toward the British Red Cross and the support of victims and their families. During her tour hiatus, Ariana jetted back to Manchester to visit the hospital where several victims of the attack were receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony. After dating Dalton Gomez for more than a year, Ariana Grande has tied the knot with him in a private ceremony, as per a report by People. The wedding reportedly had merely 20 people as guests, which included their immediate family and friends. A source close to the couple said that their families “couldn’t be happier”. The source also disclosed that the wedding had taken place in Ariana’s house in Montecito, which is located in California, USA. However, neither of the two have opened up yet on their wedding and the beginning of their journey as a married couple.

