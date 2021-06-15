Ariana Grande Reveals New Perfume Named After A Hit Song From 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande is back in business with a brand new perfume. The artist has launched many perfumes over the course of the years and is ready to launch yet another fragrance for her fans. She took to her Instagram handle to introduce the perfume, the bottle and the song that inspired the name of the perfume.

Grande revealed the bottle which was encased in a white geometric covering. The actual glass bottle is light purple in colour and has a white cap. The fragrance will be named God Is A Woman after Ariana Grande's original song of the same name from her album, Sweetener. She would be collaborating with Ulta Beauty, again, for the new scent. The short video showing off her new perfume featured the song in the background. "Coming soon", she wrote as she raised the anticipation for the perfume.

Other than this, Grande has released many perfumes namely, Ari, Frankie, Moonlight, Cloud, Thank U, Next, Sweet Like Candy, and R.E.M. According to a report by The Strategist, Ariana's perfume Cloud became one of the trendiest recommendations in the beauty industry, back in 2019 when it was first released.

Ariana Grande launches new perfume named God Is A Woman

Ariana's friends and fans cheered her on hearing the news. Her brother Frankie Grande loved the perfume bottle as he commented, "Just gorgeous! I DO believe God is a woman" adding a hand-raise emoji and a heart emoji. Designer Michael NGO exclaimed that he loved the bottle. Drag Queen Jaida Essence Hall, too was excited writing, "Yasssss" while celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm wrote, "I seriously can’t wait to get it!!!!"

Ariana's fans rejoiced on getting the news. They wrote, "the fragrance we knew we needed." Fans even wanted to know more details about the new perfume. "SHE LOOKS STUNNING", exclaimed another fan.

Other than this, Grande had taken a break on the professional front after releasing her album Positions in 2020. the singer recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Their relationship began in early 2020 and was mostly kept private. They made their first public appearance together in Justin Beiber's song Stuck With U. Grande and Gomez tied the knot in a private ceremony in Montecito, California.

Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram

