Ariana Grande Shares A Peek Into Her Appearance On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on June 16, 2021, to share some news on her upcoming appearance on James Corden’s talk show. Her post comprised of a few pictures of herself and hinted at what could be expected from her appearance on the show. Her caption let everyone know exactly when they could catch the show. She said that she had a lot of fun with her ‘friend’ James Cordon on the show. What is intriguing is that she even hinted at a cameo by one of her ‘Tony-winning friends’. She even went so far as to say that the cameo would be ‘heart attack provoking’.

Ariana Grande on The Late Late Show With James Corden

The pictures on Ariana Grande’s Instagram, alongside her caption, saw her dressed for her performance. She could be seen backstage in her waiting room, on the sets of the talk show. She is seen in a head to toe yellow ensemble, comprising of a yellow skater dress, yellow patterned stockings and her signature high pumps, also in yellow. Her tags mention that her outfit is by Versace. One of her pictures shows her with James Cordon and it looks like they are recreating some famous scene. The other picture focuses on Ariana Grande’s shoes that has a band of huge stones that wrap around her ankle. Only the last picture in the series gives fans a close-up of Ariana Grande. Her makeup has been kept very light and natural. She has her signature high ponytail and lines, and everything else is kept in shades of nudes. The singer is given a youthful and fresh look for her segment.

Ariana Grande’s Instagram followers had much to say about her post. Most people said that they could not wait to see Ariana Grande on The Late Late Show with James Cordon. Others commented saying that perhaps no one else would be able to pull off the Versace look like she did. Yet others commented saying that she looked absolutely wonderful in the yellow outfit. The post received a lot of love and appreciation from her fans and followers. It gained 4.6 million likes and over twenty-seven thousand comments in just a few hours of her posting it.

