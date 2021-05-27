Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Intimate Wedding With Dalton Gomez; See Pics

Recently, news regarding Ariana Grande tying the knot with her beau Dalton Gomez blew up the internet. The singer's representatives confirmed the singer's wedding. Now Ariana Grande herself shared the pictures from her intimate wedding with her husband Dalton Gomez on her Instagram.

Ariana Grande shares first photos from her wedding

After a lot of speculations, the God Is Woman singer confirmed her wedding with beau Dalton Gomez and gave fans a peek into her wedding. Ariana shared pictures of her wedding on Instagram and wrote the date of her wedding which was on 15th May 2021. The singer donned a minimalistic traditional white wedding dress. In the photos, Ariana was seen kissing her husband Dalton Gomez. The couple first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber Stuck with U in May, followed by releasing a series of photos in June on Instagram. Check out the rest of Ariana's photos from her wedding below.

Ariana's wedding pictures garnered attention from various celebs, who poured in their wishes. Reality star Khloé Kardashian left a comment on Ariana's pic and said that she looked stunning. Singer Zara Larsson, beauty influencer Patrick Star, actor Seth Rogan all left their comments on the singer's post.

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester bombing victims

Ariana Grande paid tribute to the Manchester bombing attack victims on the 4th anniversary of the event. Back in 2017, a suicide bombing attack took place in Manchester Arena, the United Kingdom, after Ariana's concert. Ariana in her caption wrote that this anniversary will never be an easy one for her, but that she was thinking about all the victims of the event. The singer, paying tribute to the victims, wrote, "Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day year-round, I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one... please know that I am thinking of u all today. Manchester, you’re in my heart always".

On the work front, Ariana recently released her sixth studio album Positions. The album marked Grande's fifth number-one single in the United States and made her the only act with five number-one debuts on the chart.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

