Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez & 150 Celebs Extend Support To Roe V. Wade

The landmark Roe V. Wade judgement which was passed in 1973 legalizing abortion is facing the threat of being overturned. After the US Supreme Court's draft was accessed by Politico revealing that about five judges voted to overrule Roe and Casey, citizens, as well as notable personalities, spoke up on the matter.

The decision drew the ire of politicians and famous personalities like Benedict Cumberbatch, David Schwimmer and more. Now, over 150 Hollywood celebrities have come out in support of Roe strengthening and joining the chorus of thousands of citizens protesting against the potential overturn.

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and more come out in support of Roe V. Wade

As per a report from People, singers, actors and young social media influencers voiced their support for Roe by participating in a full-page ad in The New York Times denouncing the decision to overturn the historic judgement. Some of the notable celebrities apart from Ariana Grande, Shawn Medes and Selena Gomez are Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Hailey Bieber and more.

The female cast of Riverdale also signed the 'Bans Off Our Bodies' ad campaign along with Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, FINNEAS, Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Beer, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organization that provides sexual and reproductive health care, organized the ad campaign '#BansOffOurBodies' campaign to denounce the potential decision to overturn the judgement. By signing the ad, the celebrities have declared, ''our bodies are our own — if they are not, we cannot be truly free or equal.''

As mentioned, many celebrities have extended their support to Roe and Casey. Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale weighed on the matter in the book of essays Burning Questions where she wrote, as per The Hollywood Reporter, ''Women who cannot make their own decisions about whether or not to have babies are enslaved because the state claims ownership of their bodies and the right to dictate the use to which their bodies must be put.''

''The only similar circumstance for men is conscription into an army. In both cases, there is a risk to the individual’s life, but an army conscript is at least provided with food, clothing, and lodging. Even criminals in prisons have a right to those things. If the state is mandating enforced childbirth, why should it not pay for prenatal care, for the birth itself, for postnatal care, and – for babies who are not sold off to richer families – for the cost of bringing up the child?” she concluded.

Image: Instagram/@arianagrande/shawnmendes/selenagomez