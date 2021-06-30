Ariana Grande To Shell Out $1million So Fans Can Receive Free Mental Health Therapy

Ariana Grande's latest Instagram post shows the singer providing for those less fortunate, in terms of mental health. The Thank you, Next singer has often been outspoken about her mental health and even revealed how she felt physical anxiety and PTSD after the bombing attack of her Manchester concert in 2018. Grande is now planning to give away $1 million worth of free therapy to fans who can't afford it.

Ariana Grande's latest initiative

Hollywood songstress, Ariana Grande, recently decided to partner with 'Better Help', to match people interested in communicating with a licensed therapist for one free month. While anyone can sign up for the therapy at BetterHelp.com/Ariana, once the month is up, people will have the option to renew and continue using the website's services, and will be given a 15% off in the second month.

Better Help offers access to licensed psychologists, marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, and board licensed professional counselors. The website's official description for the initiative reads, "Ariana is teaming up with BetterHelp to make therapy more accessible! Sign up below to get a free month and 15% off your second month with a licensed therapist on BetterHelp". It also declares, "Ariana is not being compensated for this initiative," right at the end.

The singer wrote a long caption encouraging people to not be afraid of talking about needing therapy. She also spoke about how something like therapy should not just be accessible to the privileged. She wrote:

thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy !

while acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so! i hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. after that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue. i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can’t wait to do more work together.

Take a look at Ariana Grande's Instagram post below -

