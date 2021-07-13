Ariana Grande Treats Fans With Pics From Romantic Getaway With Husband Dalton Gomez

American singer, songwriter Ariana Grande who got hitched to Dalton Gomez in May this year in an intimate wedding, took to Instagram and treated fans with some amazing pictures from her honeymoon. The couple is currently spending some romantic time in the Netherlands. The pictures showed how the two are spending quality time with each other.

Ariana Grande shares honeymoon pictures

She captioned the post with snail and waffle emojis, both of which are items associated with the capital of the Netherlands. One of the pictures showed the newlyweds seated in an oversized pair of wooden clogs that are located throughout the region. In the picture, Dalton could be seen wearing a jacket and mask, and Ariana--also masked--gazes at him adoringly while rocking a sweater and her signature ponytail.

In addition, the star shared photos of a windmill and one of Amsterdam's famed canals. On her Instagram Story that same day, she posted footage from a jazz club, along with a video of cows grazing in a field that appeared to have been shot from a moving train. Last month, Ariana and Dalton enjoyed dinner out at a Los Angeles restaurant in their first public appearance as a married couple. The two broke bread with friends at the Hotel Bel-Air, and a source told E! News at the time that they made no effort to conceal their affection.

Meanwhile, the Thank you, Next singer, who has often been outspoken about her mental health and even revealed how she felt physical anxiety, is now planning to give away $1 million worth of free therapy to fans who can't afford it. Ariana Grande recently decided to partner with 'Better Help', to match people interested in communicating with a licensed therapist for one free month. While anyone can sign up for the therapy at BetterHelp.com/Ariana, once the month is up, people will have the option to renew and continue using the website's services and will be given a 15% off in the second month.

IMAGE: ARIANAGRANDE/DALTONNARIANAInstagram

