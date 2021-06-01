Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Says The Private Wedding Ceremony Was 'joyful' & 'perfect'

Ariana Grande finally decided to walk down the aisle and marry her boyfriend Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021. The singer posted three images from the secret ceremony that is said to have had less than 20 people in attendance. Ariana Grande's mother Joan and brother Frankie are reportedly very happy with this marriage and said that the ceremony was 'joyous' and perfect!

In an exclusive chat with Hollywood Life, Frankie J Grande, Ariana's half-brother from her mother's side revealed that Ariana Grande's wedding was "gorgeous". He said, "It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.” Frankie is a popular American dancer, actor and YouTube personality. He is a queer rights activist and has been working to raise funds for an LA LGBTQ centre. He spoke on Ariana and Dalton's wedding while talking about Rainbowthon, his annual event which features celebrities like his sister and raises funds for the LGBT community!

A little more about Ariana and Dalton's wedding

He called it a perfect evening. “I was so happy to be there … She looked absolutely gorgeous and it was a beautiful, beautiful ceremony. I’m just going back there reminiscing in my brain and it was literally, literally a perfect, perfect evening," he said to Hollywood Life. He also said that he loved Dalton Gomez, his new brother-in-law and thinks that Dalton would fit in amazingly in the Grande family.

Take a look at Ariana and Dalton's wedding photo:

The singer chose a Vera Wang dress for her wedding day with a sweetheart neckline and a body-hugging, satin silhouette. She did not wear her classic ponytail but instead opted for a half-ponytail updo.

Ariana Grande's wedding does not come as too much of a surprise as the singer met Dalton Gomez in January 2020 and even quarantined with him last year. Dalton Gomez is a real-estate agent and he also featured in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video 'Stuck With U' in which he danced with the singer. The couple got engaged in December 2020 and their wedding was a private affair held in Ariana's Montecito home.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE INSTAGRAM

