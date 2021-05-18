Ariana Grande's Wedding Ring Designed By Dalton Has Her Birth Stone, Read More Deatails

Ariana Grande married her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, in a private ceremony in her courtyard in Montecito, California, over the last weekend. Dalton proposed in December with a one-of-a-kind, asymmetrical diamond ring that only the 7 rings artist could pull off. It was modelled by jeweller Jack Solow and carried an eye-catching oval-shaped gem and Ariana Grande's pearl birthstone. Dalton went back to Solow & Co for a customized wedding band to go with her mermaid-style sparkle for the big day. The jeweller confirmed to E! News that Ariana received a handcrafted diamond and platinum ring that was extremely unique.

Ariana Grande's engagement ring and wedding band designed by Dalton Gomez

A spokesperson for Jack Solow said that Ariana Grande's husband had worked with the jewellers every step of the way and that he was extremely specific in what he wanted for Ariana Grande. It was also revealed that Dalton who sat in for regular Zoom meetings with Solow was extremely happy with the end result. This was the same way he was before he selected the engagement ring for Ariana, working weeks in advance to ensure that everything would be absolutely perfect and one of a kind.

Speaking about the process of creating the engagement ring it was revealed that the off angled diamond was Dalton’s idea and so was the inclusion of the pearl. Pearls are the birthstone of Ariana Grande and are something that is close to her heart so Dalton Gomez ensured that it was something that would be included in the final design. He had very strong feelings about how he wanted the end product to look and wanted it to feel contemporary. The wedding band was one that would match her engagement ring, the source said.

A source close to the couple revealed to E! News that the two of them were in a place in their lives where their careers are really picking up pace. They did not want to get too busy and involved with work before they tied the knot. They decided that the time was right and it was what they wanted to do in the long term so they arranged for a small wedding in Ariana’s backyard. The intimate wedding only had 20 people attending and all the two cared about was having their loved ones close and enjoying the special moment to the fullest and that is what they had.

