Ariel Winter Shares A Selfie With Her Anti-depressants And Mouthguard

Actor Ariel Winter took to her Instagram account and posted some selfies. These photos did not just feature the actor but also her anti-depressant pills and mouthguard. Ariel Winter was a part of the American family comedy series called Modern Family and played the role of Alex Dunphy.

Ariel Winter in her post, posed in a green crop top and black pants as she smiled for the selfie. The anti-depressants and the mouthguard can be seen on her side table as she made room for them in her selfie. Along with the photos, Ariel captioned the post and wrote, “peep my mouth guard & anti-depressants in these selfies I took before going to dinner and coming back to catch pokés @pokemongoapp, watch true crime shows and play @settlersofcatan alone with bots lollllll❤️‍🔥🎉 #vibes”.

Many colleagues and fans of Ariel Winter took to the comment section and posted some fun and supportive comments for the actor. Anton Khachaturian commented on the photo and wrote, “Beauty” for Ariel. She replied back with a heart emoji. One of the fans referred to Ariel’s character in Modern Family and wrote, “Mouth Guard? All I can picture now is the pic Haley took of Alex. Ariel replied to the fan and wrote, “lmao I actually had one of those when I was 12 or 13. It was sad af.” Another fan wrote, “I love your blonde hair god you’re so beautiful.”

Ariel Winter’s selfies

Ariel Winter often takes to her Instagram account and posts selfies of herself and interacts with her fans through witty captions. In a recent post, she posted a selfie of herself in her casual clothes and wrote, “Kindness is not that hard!!!!! Also...quarantine is bringing out my freckles?!????”. The long sleeve t-shirt that she was donning in the photos, had kindness written on it and she flaunted her freckles to the camera. In another post, Ariel posed with all her furry friends and wrote, “TELL YOUR DOGS WE SAID HI!!!!!!!!!!! Happy #nationaldogday from me + the furbabies😍🥰🐶 life is ruff😉 right now so...GO ADOPT YOUR FUTURE BEST FRIEND & GET TO CUDDLING 😍”.

Modern Family

Modern Family is a comedy series that revolves around three different types of families who when put together form a modern family. Along with Ariel Winter, the Modern Family cast includes Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and many others. The show has 11 seasons and the last season was aired on April 8, 2020.

IMAGE: ARIEL WINTER/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.