The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ariel Winter Whacks Cut-outs Of Herself As She Cleans House, Says 'It Is A Great Idea'

Hollywood News

As seen in the latest video shared by Ariel Winter, the actor was seen adding a bit of fun while she cleans her house during the Coronavirus quarantine.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ariel Winter

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many companies have shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effect it has on the older and younger citizens, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places. Celebrities, too, are urging the citizens to stay indoors and are busy entertaining them with their quarantine pictures on social media platforms. Recently, Ariel Winter dug out a cardboard cut-out of herself while ‘quarantine-cleaning’ her home and here is what the actor did with the cut-out.

Also Read | Ariel Winter Slays In A Black Top; Wishes Her Fans "Happy Hump Day"

Ariel Winter whacks cut-outs of herself

Although self-isolation and quarantine are the right precautions to take during the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the quarantine practices can get a bit boring. However, Ariel Winter made sure she has her part of the fun, as the actor got a bit more creative with the cleaning and took to her Instagram handle to share her ‘quarantine’ pictures.  

Also Read | Sarah Hyland Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Criticising Ariel Winter's Body-con Dress

As seen in the new Instagram, Ariel Winter shared three videos of herself ‘cleaning’ her California home. The videos which were shared by Ariel Winter features the actor, dressed in all black outfit, wielding a pink baseball bat to whack an old cardboard cut-out of her face.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

The first clip just features Ariel’s friend throwing the cutout her way, which the actors immediately hit with a bat. In the second video, Ariel smashed her cardboard face right in the eye, as the creases appeared on the cutout when it fell to the ground. Finally, Ariel and her friend took to the staircase, where he tossed the cardboard cut-out down to Ariel. The actor captioned her videos as “quarantine cleaning really unearths things you hate as well as great ideas for entertainment,”

Also Read | Ariel Winter Goes Make-up Free While Celebrating Holidays; Take A Look Here

Also Read | Sarah Hyland Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Criticising Ariel Winter's Body-con Dress

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY