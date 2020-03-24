Ariel Winter Whacks Cut-outs Of Herself As She Cleans House, Says 'It Is A Great Idea'

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many companies have shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effect it has on the older and younger citizens, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places. Celebrities, too, are urging the citizens to stay indoors and are busy entertaining them with their quarantine pictures on social media platforms. Recently, Ariel Winter dug out a cardboard cut-out of herself while ‘quarantine-cleaning’ her home and here is what the actor did with the cut-out.

Also Read | Ariel Winter Slays In A Black Top; Wishes Her Fans "Happy Hump Day"

Ariel Winter whacks cut-outs of herself

Although self-isolation and quarantine are the right precautions to take during the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the quarantine practices can get a bit boring. However, Ariel Winter made sure she has her part of the fun, as the actor got a bit more creative with the cleaning and took to her Instagram handle to share her ‘quarantine’ pictures.

Also Read | Sarah Hyland Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Criticising Ariel Winter's Body-con Dress

As seen in the new Instagram, Ariel Winter shared three videos of herself ‘cleaning’ her California home. The videos which were shared by Ariel Winter features the actor, dressed in all black outfit, wielding a pink baseball bat to whack an old cardboard cut-out of her face.

The first clip just features Ariel’s friend throwing the cutout her way, which the actors immediately hit with a bat. In the second video, Ariel smashed her cardboard face right in the eye, as the creases appeared on the cutout when it fell to the ground. Finally, Ariel and her friend took to the staircase, where he tossed the cardboard cut-out down to Ariel. The actor captioned her videos as “quarantine cleaning really unearths things you hate as well as great ideas for entertainment,”

Also Read | Ariel Winter Goes Make-up Free While Celebrating Holidays; Take A Look Here

Also Read | Sarah Hyland Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Criticising Ariel Winter's Body-con Dress

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.