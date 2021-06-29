Arjun Bijlani Shares New KKK 11 Teaser; Says It Was 'one Crazy Experience'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promos recently started rolling out on social media and one of them was also shared by actor Arjun Biljlani. In the short clip shared, he was seen participating in a unique task where the contestants were given high voltage shocks to test their resistance and power. The actor also mentioned in the caption for the post that this task came with a unique experience that is sure to stay with him for life. Arjun Bijlani’s fans have also flooded the comments section with exciting messages as they have been waiting to witness the actor’s work on the popular reality show.

Arjun Bijlani’s task with shock

Khatron Ke Khiladi promo videos have lately been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans as the new season is expected to kick off within the next few days. The shooting of the new season recently wrapped up and the contestants also flew back to India, from Cape Town, last week. Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is also a contestant on the 11th season, recently shared a fun teaser on his Instagram, explaining how difficult and entertaining the upcoming season will be.

In the clip shared, the contestant can be seen standing on a metallic frame that has been left hanging mid-air. The actor was also spotted getting electric shocks while he was trying to catch hold of a few hanging cards. He was also singing the famous song Hawa Hawai, while host Rohit Shetty introduces him in the teaser video. Arjun Bijlani also jokingly mentioned at the end of the video that the current waves have turned him into a barbeque.

In the caption for the post, actor Arjun Bijlani mentioned that he still finds it difficult to believe the number of shocks he took while participating in this task. He mentioned that the show will air on Colors TV soon and also specified that he has been missing Rohit Shetty, now that the show has come to an end. Have a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have spoken highly of the video as they find it hilarious and entertaining. Some of the fans have also used a set of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

