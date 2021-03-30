Arjun Kapoor Labelled As Kolhapuri Schwarzenegger By His 'India's Most Wanted' Co-star

Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted co-star Sudev Nair shared a post and called Arjun Kolhapuri Schwarzenegger for his appearance in the song Chavanprash. The actor reposted the post on his Insta story. Sudev Nair shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor from the song Chavanprash and wrote that he was listening to the song on loop.

Arjun Kapoor being labelled as Kolhapuri Schwarzenegger

The song is from the movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which features Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the lead role. Arjun made a special appearance in the song. While reposting the story on his Instagram, Arjun tagged his actor-cousin Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and director of the movie Vikramaditya Motwane and wrote that the movie was an underrated gem.

Arjun Kapoor in 'India's Most Wanted'

India's Most Wanted is a 2019 action thriller film which was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The story of the film is about pursuing a terrorist on a secret mission and arresting him without firing bullets. Arjun Kapoor played the role of Prabhat Kumar, an intelligence officer. The movie released on May 24, 2019, and received mixed reviews.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram recently featured the actor's upcoming movie Bhoot Police's poster. The movie is all set to release on September 10, 2021. The movie is a horror-comedy directed by Pavan Kirpalani and features Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles. The actor will also be seen in the sequel of Mohit Suri's hit 2014 movie Ek Villain. It features John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles alongside Arjun Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release on 11 February 2022.

A quick look at Arjun Kapoor's career

Arjun Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood through the 2012 romantic drama Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra, which was the love story in two political families and religions. The movie was a hit and earned the actor a Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut. The actor was next seen in the action thriller Aurangzeb alongside Jackie Shroff and Rishi Kapoor. Arjun was next seen in Gunday, a crime action film that also featured Priyanka Chopra. The movie was a commercial success. A few of Arjun Kapoor's movies include Half Girlfriend, Mubarakan, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

