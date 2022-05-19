'Armageddon Time': Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong & More Walk The Red Carpet At Cannes 2022

Quick links:
James Gray's directorial period drama Armageddon Time received a premiere at the ongoing 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
The star-studded event was attended by the entire cast of the film including Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong along with director James Gray.
The 39-year-old actor ended up stealing the spotlight in her strapless white gown with a statement neckpiece and soft makeup.
It was not long before social media exploded with fans commending Academy award-winning actor Anne Hathaway's surreal look on the red carpet.
