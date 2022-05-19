Last Updated:

'Armageddon Time': Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong & More Walk The Red Carpet At Cannes 2022

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is underway as the 'Armageddon Time' cast walk the red carpet for the screening of the movie.

Princia Hendriques
James Gray's directorial period drama Armageddon Time received a premiere at the ongoing 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. 

The star-studded event was attended by the entire cast of the film including Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong along with director James Gray. 

The 39-year-old actor ended up stealing the spotlight in her strapless white gown with a statement neckpiece and soft makeup. 

It was not long before social media exploded with fans commending Academy award-winning actor Anne Hathaway's surreal look on the red carpet. 

On the other hand, the men of the cast ensemble appeared dapper in their classic tuxedos. 

Meanwhile, Armageddon Time will reportedly compete for Palme d'Or the highest prize awarded at Cannes.

