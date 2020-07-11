Armie Hammer-Elizabeth Split After 10 Years As They 'turn The Page' On Their Marriage

Hollywood actor Army Hammer on Friday revealed that he is calling it quits with his wife of 10 years. In a statement that was released on both Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers' Instagram accounts, it has been revealed that the couple have decided to 'turn the page' on their marriage. The couple shared the same statements on their respective Instagram accounts with a picture of them in a car.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split

In the statement, the couple revealed that they have had an 'incredible journey' together. They also stated that they have been best friends for over 10 years and have been parents to 2 children. A part of the statement read, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.” [sic]

Armie Hammer, 33, and Elizabeth Chambers, 37, revealed that their priority would be their children as well as their relationship as co-parents. They also revealed that they have decided to remain dear friends even after ending their decade-long marriage. The statement read, “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.” [sic]

While concluding the post, the couple has requested for privacy. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers wrote, “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion, and love during this time.” The couple has two kids, a daughter, Harper Grace, 5, and 3-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand.

Elizabeth Chambers had wished the Call Me By Your Name actor on their 10th anniversary, two months back. In the post, she mentioned that she is beyond grateful for the decade of their marriage. She wrote that they have been married for 10 years, they have been together for 12 years and that they have been best friends for 13 years.

Elizabeth wished her husband on their anniversary by sharing a picture from their wedding day as well as a picture of their family. In the post, she wrote, “TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family, and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.” [sic]

