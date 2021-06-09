Armie Hammer Enters Rehab Program For “Drug, Alcohol And Sex Issues”; Reports

Actor Armie Hammer has reportedly entered a treatment program for “Drug, Alcohol and Sex Issues” on Monday, May 31. Many sources confirmed to Vanity Fair that Armie left the Cayman Islands and checked into a facility that provides professional help for personal issues and has been living there for a week.

According to reports, Armie Hammer was seen in the Grand Cayman airport on Saturday, May 29 as he left Cayman Island. This was his first appearance since he was accused of raping a woman in March 2021. It was also reported that Arnie was at the airport with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their children.

A source close to Armie Hammer confirmed to Vanity Fair that the actor had reached out to Elizabeth Chambers in order to help him seek treatment for his personal issues. He had also promised her that he will stay in the facility and get treatment as long as needed for him to be healthy. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Armie’s infidelity was reportedly the reason why the couple decided to part ways. The couple has two children together.

In January of 2021, many women accused the Social Network actor of sexual violence, emotional abuse, and other issues. Then in March 2021, a woman named Effie accused Armie in a virtual press conference and said that he “violently raped” her in 2017 and that it went on for 4 hours. She also stated in her statement that he inflicted many physical bruises on her during that time and did other acts of violence without her consent. The actor denied the allegations and his lawyer released screenshots of Hammer’s conversation with Effie. The Los Angeles Police Department had confirmed that he was being investigated for sexual assault.

Armie Hammer's movies

Armie Hammer has been a part of many well-known movies like The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name, Hotel Mumbai, Sorry To Bother You, Wounds, and many more. He was last seen in the 2021 crime thriller Crisis which also featured Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lily, and Luke Evans. In the coming year, Hammer will be seen in the movie Death on the Nile, which is based on a novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. He will also be a part of the upcoming sports comedy Next Goal Wins.

IMAGE CREDIT: ARMIE HAMMER/INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.