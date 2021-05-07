Armie Hammer Spotted In Public First Time After Sexual Assault Allegations

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer received a lot of flak after he was accused of rape and sexual abuse by his former partners. These allegations surfaced in the month of March and have cost him several of his upcoming projects as well. The Rebecca actor was recently spotted in public for the first time in these two months.

Armie Hammer spotted in public

According to a report by Page Six, Hammer was spotted dining in the Cayman Islands. He was accompanied by two older people and three women. He was dressed in a casual grey tee-shirt and a pair of shorts and was also sporting sunglasses. He appeared to be in a 'chill' mood.

Armie Hammer's case

The 34-year-old actor was accused by one of his former partners named Effie of rape and abuse. She conducted a public press conference and was accompanied by her lawyer wherein she admitted that Armie raped her and 'slammed' her 'face into the wall'. Hammer has outright denied the allegations and his lawyer has clarified that his relationships with all of his partners have been mutually consensual. They have also deemed Effie's claims as 'attention-seeking'.

Armie Hammer's cannabilism case

Earlier this year, several unconfirmed and unverified screenshots from Armie surfaced on the internet. In the conversations, he allegedly fantasised about cutting his partner's toes off and even cannabilism. Paige Lorenze, Armie's former girlfriend also has come forward with abuse allegations against him during their relationship. She went on to say that he also physically abused her and this left 'marks and bruises' on her body. His wife Elizabeth Chambers said that she is shocked by these developments and supports any victim of sexual abuse.

Last month, the Call Me By Your Name actor was embroiled in a major controversy involving artist Julia Morrison. These messages have gone viral on social media. Julia has announced that she is going to auction two NFT's of these messages. She also has revealed the reason behind the same as to show support to the accusers who have come forward to report the abuse they faced at his hands.

He has also been replaced from the upcoming movie titled Shotgun Wedding that starred Jennifer Lopez. Josh Duhamel has been roped in to play his part. This romantic comedy action film is directed by Jason Moore.

Image- @armiehammer Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.