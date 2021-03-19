Armie Hammer Under The Investigative Radar Of The LAPD After Rape Allegations; Details

Armie Hammer has come under the radar of the LAPD after a woman alleged that the actor, 34, conducted acts of violence and sexual assault against her sometime during 2017. The accuser, Effie, a 24-year-old Instagram influencer who has an Instagram account that goes by the name of "House Of Effie" went on public record to recount the events of the alleged 4-hour-long encounter. The same was done in the presence of her attorney, Gloria Allred, during a conversation that was held by the two, People magazine reported. Effie, who has chosen to keep her real name under the wraps, has alleged that she had been subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual violence on the part of Hammer during the course of their four-year-long relationship, which was of an on-and-off nature, People further reports. The two reportedly had an affair that started back in 2017, at the time when Armie Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers. While recounting the same, the social media influencer released a statement through her attorney that can be found below.

The contents of the statement:

Implying that Armie Hammer is one of the several celebrities who indulge in crimes against women, the statement by Effie reads, "On April 24th, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week. During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being."

The statement further reads, "During and since this attack, I have lived in fear of him and for a long time I tried to dismiss his actions towards me as a twisted form of love," she continued. "Now that he no longer has any power over me, I have come to understand that the immense mental hold he held over me was incredibly damaging on many levels."

Hammer's response to Effie's allegations:

In response to the latest developments in Armie Hammer's controversy, the actor's attorney, Andrew Brettler, has shared a statement with the aforementioned magazine, through which the two have denied all rumours. The statement implied that the relationship shared by the two was consensual, agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. The allegation by Effie is one of the several sexual assault claims that have been made by several women, who have allegedly had a camaraderie of sorts with the "Call Me By Your Name" actor. More details regarding Armie Hammer's controversy or the progress that the LAPD is allegedly making in the case will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.