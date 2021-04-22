Armie Hammer's Cannibalism Messages To Be Auctioned In NFT Art Form

A few months ago, American actor Armie Hammer was involved in a major scandal which involved him sending a few inappropriate messages to artist Julia Morrison. The messages eventually went viral on social media which heavily brought criticism upon Armie Hammer and created a lot of trouble for him. It has been recently revealed that Julia is gearing up to sell off two NFT’s of the messages that were sent to her by Armie. She has also opened up on the reason why she is aiming to auction them off in an interview with Daily Beast.

Armie Hammer’s cannibalism messages to be sold

Morrison has been looking forward to auctioning the authenticated messages and create them into NFT art pieces with a view of showing her support towards the accusers of Hammer, who had eventually come forward and accused him of rape and sexual abuse. Morrison said that she was “addicted” to the news about Armie and the allegations that have been made against him. She talked about feeling “sick” of people not believing them and even felt upset when she saw the messages of some people on the internet who were saying that their allegations were “made up”.

Armie, on the other hand, has denied these allegations that were levied upon him. Morrison talked about learning that she could authenticate the messages that were sent to her using the NFT art form. She also called her move a “checkmate”, Armie Hammer had first reached out to Morrison back in 2017 where he had expressed his interest in her photo series ‘For Arebella’ and wanted to know if he could see them in Los Angeles. Morrison, however, came across these messages in 2020 and reached out back to him.

Armie Hammer has worked in several films and television shows during the course of his acting career. Some of his popular works include Hotel Mumbai, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Sorry to Bother You, Gossip Girl, Desperate Housewives and many more. He was last seen in Crisis which had recently released and will be next seen in his upcoming films Death on the Nile and Next Goal Wins.