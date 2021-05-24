Last Updated:

'Army Of The Dead 2' Possibility Addressed By Director Zack Snyder; Read

Will 'Army of the Dead 2' happen or not has become a rising question as the first film is doing well on Netflix. Read to know what the director has to say

Written By
Shakir Khan
Army of the Dead 2

IMAGE: NETFLIXFILM TWITTER


Army of the Dead is a recently released zombie heist film on Netflix. Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie has garnered mostly positive responses from the viewers for its action sequences, humour, and the cast's performances. Following its success, there are questions if a sequel will be made or not. Now, the filmmaker addressed the matter. 

Zack Snyder is ready to make Army of the Dead 2 if fans want

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zack Snyder hinted at a possible sequel to Army of the Dead. He said that if there ever was a desire for more Army of the Dead among the fans, then he and his co-wrote Shay Hatten know exactly where the story goes. The filmmaker stated that they are ready for another outing with the zombies on Netflix. However, currently, there is no official plan for Army of the Dead 2

Spoiler Warning! Army of the Dead did lay out a path for a second instalment. Army of the Dead ending has Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe surviving the nuclear blast in Las Vegas and getting a lot of money from the vault. He rents a private plan and heads to Mexico. But Vanderohe feels dizzy and goes to the washroom to splash his face. There, he sees that he has been bitten by a zombie. Now, he could either kill himself or go on to become the next Alpha zombie and King. Mexico could be the place where the sequel would happen. Only a few members from the original team made out alive from the nuked Las Vegas. 

READ | Huma Qureshi receives appreciation from 'Army of the Dead' director Zack Snyder

Army of the Dead review

 

Although there is no information on Army of the Dead 2, Netflix is turning the movie into a franchise. The streamer is developing a prequel project titled Army of the Thieves, and an animated series named Army of the Dead: Los Vegas. The prequel film is already completed shooting and will focus on the safecracker Ludwig Dieter's story, played by Matthias Schweighöfer. It will show more heist stuff and will not be a zombie movie. The two projects are expected to arrive later this year or in 2022. 

READ | Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' gets a prequel film and an anime series with Netflix

IMAGE: NETFLIXFILM TWITTER

READ | Zack Snyder calls 'Army of the Dead' the "most satisfying" film he has made
READ | Army of the Dead cast: Omari Hardwick, Dave Bautista & others join 'Las Vengeance' group
READ | Army of the Dead animated series to show Zombie King Zeus' origin, teases Zack Snyder

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT