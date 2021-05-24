'Army Of The Dead 2' Possibility Addressed By Director Zack Snyder; Read

Army of the Dead is a recently released zombie heist film on Netflix. Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie has garnered mostly positive responses from the viewers for its action sequences, humour, and the cast's performances. Following its success, there are questions if a sequel will be made or not. Now, the filmmaker addressed the matter.

Zack Snyder is ready to make Army of the Dead 2 if fans want

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zack Snyder hinted at a possible sequel to Army of the Dead. He said that if there ever was a desire for more Army of the Dead among the fans, then he and his co-wrote Shay Hatten know exactly where the story goes. The filmmaker stated that they are ready for another outing with the zombies on Netflix. However, currently, there is no official plan for Army of the Dead 2.

just Zack Snyder getting up close and personal with the ARMY OF THE DEAD zombies pic.twitter.com/4dp3j02laJ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 23, 2021

Spoiler Warning! Army of the Dead did lay out a path for a second instalment. Army of the Dead ending has Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe surviving the nuclear blast in Las Vegas and getting a lot of money from the vault. He rents a private plan and heads to Mexico. But Vanderohe feels dizzy and goes to the washroom to splash his face. There, he sees that he has been bitten by a zombie. Now, he could either kill himself or go on to become the next Alpha zombie and King. Mexico could be the place where the sequel would happen. Only a few members from the original team made out alive from the nuked Las Vegas.

Army of the Dead review

#ArmyOfTheDead is a rollicking gross out zombie action horror comedy with a squad… a mixed nuts team against the odds, and a million zombies. EXACTLY how I love it.

And wow is it beautifully shot.

There is my review. Carry on. — Jason. (@aboySimpson) May 22, 2021

I watched "Army of the Dead," which is now available on Netflix. It was a painful, entertaining, snydering, zombie movie that entertained me by turning my head into a zombie, not to scare me, not to make me laugh, not to make a metaphor for society. pic.twitter.com/vs6TCptKL2 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 21, 2021

Review - #ArmyOfTheDead

Rating - 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Streaming on -@netflix



Action Packed -Complete different amazing experience -Great Visuals- Popcorn entertainment



AOTD takes you to a different world,well made action film,great performance by every actor, must watch this weekend pic.twitter.com/rHA8FV6gFI — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 23, 2021

𝟯.𝟮𝟱/𝟱#ArmyOfTheDead is a decently made film with awesome action & kick ass violence. Movie is literally a treat for gamers while @ZackSnyder's direction is amazing. BGM is great but sadly Screenplay & Story wasn't up to the mark. VFXs was top class & Writing was average. pic.twitter.com/KZj4iFImIY — I Review It (@I_review_it_) May 21, 2021

Although there is no information on Army of the Dead 2, Netflix is turning the movie into a franchise. The streamer is developing a prequel project titled Army of the Thieves, and an animated series named Army of the Dead: Los Vegas. The prequel film is already completed shooting and will focus on the safecracker Ludwig Dieter's story, played by Matthias Schweighöfer. It will show more heist stuff and will not be a zombie movie. The two projects are expected to arrive later this year or in 2022.

IMAGE: NETFLIXFILM TWITTER

