Army Of The Dead Animated Series To Show Zombie King Zeus' Origin, Teases Zack Snyder

Army of the Dead is a recently released zombie heist film on Netflix. Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie has earned mostly positive responses from the views for its action sequences, humor, and cast. An animated prequel series is also in development at the streamer. Now, Snyder hinted that it would show the origin of Zeus.

Zack Snyder teases Zeus' origin in Army of the Dead animated series

In a recent interview with The Film Junkee, Zack Snyder talked about the Alpha Zombie King, Zeus, played by Richard Cetrone. He said that the character's name is Richard. He was a soldier and a guy before becoming a zombie. On how he was turned into alpha, the filmmaker explained that something happened to him. Snyder mentioned that Richard did volunteer for something, but it wasn't what he thought. He also went on a mission, which wasn't just like, come to this facility and train. The character went on a quest on his own and came back as this thing, he noted.

Spoiler Alert! Army of the Dead showed Zeus as the strongest and smartest Zombie. He led the undead at Las Vegas and was even about to become a father with his alpha zombie Queen. However, the Army of the Dead ending has him being shot in the head by Scott Ward, played by Dave Bautista. But it was not before he bit ward and made him a zombie too, leading to his death at the hands of his own daughter.

just Zack Snyder getting up close and personal with the ARMY OF THE DEAD zombies pic.twitter.com/4dp3j02laJ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 23, 2021

Army of the Dead cast has Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighöfer, and others. The screen is by Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold, from a story by Snyder. It shows a group of soldiers hired to get $200 million from a vault in Las Vegas, the place which is now surrounded by the zombies. What is supposed to be a simple in and out mission turns out a killing spree when things go south. A prequel series is also in the works at Netflix.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ARMY OF THE DEAD

