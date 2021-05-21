'Army Of The Dead' Cast: A Look At The Actors And Their Characters In Zack Snyder's Film

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's second 2021 movie after the superhero team-up Zack Snyder's Justice League. The zombie heist film was first released in select theatres in the US earlier this month and then released on Netflix on May 21, 2021. The Army of the Dead cast consists of Dave Bautista in the lead role, with Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer and Nora Arnezeder in prominent roles. The other actors include Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt in supporting roles. The movie follows Dave Bautista and his group of mercenaries as they plan to conduct a heist at a Las Vegas casino in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

A look at Army of the Dead cast

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward

Scott Ward is a mercenary and also the founder of the mercenary group Las Vengeance. He is seen flipping burgers at a remote diner when he is approached by Bly Tanaka, played by Hiroyuki Sanada to conduct a heist. He is given a 32-hour window to conduct the heist and get the money out of the safe. He regroups with his team and they plan the heist.

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward

Kate Ward is Scott's idealistic and estranged daughter. She works with the World Health Organisation and is tasked with rescuing a refuge stuck in the apocalypse. She joins her father and his team on the heist at the casino.

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

Vanderohe is Scott Ward's close ally. He is seen wielding the buzzsaw in the film. Towards the end of the film, we see that he experiences symptoms like dizziness and his body temperature dropping. That is when he realises that he has been bitten by a zombie during his fight with Zeus.

Ana de la Regeura as Maria Cruz

Maria Cruz is also one of Scott's old aides. She joins the team for the heist at the casino. She is one of the strong woman characters in the film.

Nora Arnezeder as Lily aka Coyote

Lily is a Frenchwoman who is recruited by Scott to be the team's guide in the heist. She also leads expeditions in the zombie-infested city of Las Vegas. She is nicknamed as 'Coyote' in the film,

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter

Matthias' character Ludwig is a comic relief in the film. He is a German safecracker and an expert at that. Ludwig Dieter will also be seen in the upcoming sequel film Army of the Thieves. The movie will focus on his entry into the safecracking business and crime syndicate

(Image: Zack Snyder's Twitter)

