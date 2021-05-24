Army Of The Dead Cast: Omari Hardwick, Dave Bautista & Others Join 'Las Vengeance' Group

Army of the Dead is a zombie heist action crime film written and helmed by Zack Snyder. The film released on May 21, 2021. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate risk, infiltrating the quarantine zone and attempting the greatest heist ever attempted. Just days after its release, the film has been garnering immense love from the audience. The Army of the Dead is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie is being known for its interesting characters, plot, and action scenes. Know all about Army of the Dead cast below:

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward

In the Army of the Dead characters, Dave Bautista plays the role of Scott Ward who is a mercenary and founder of the mercenary group - Las Vengeance. In the movie, Bly Tanaka and his associate Martin approach Scott Ward about a contract to recover $200 million from his casino vault before the military uses a tactical nuclear bomb to destroy the city. Scott Ward agrees and enlists the help of his former teammates Maria Cruz and Vanderohe, as well as helicopter pilot Marianne Peters, German safecracker Ludwig Dieter, and Chicano sniper Mikey Guzman and his buddy Chambers.

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward

In the cast of the Army of Dead, Ella Purnell essays the role of Kate Ward, who is Scott's estranged daughter. Kate works at a quarantine camp in the film and refers them to Lily "The Coyote," a smuggler who is familiar with the city. When Kate hears that Lily led her friend Geeta into Vegas, she refuses to leave the team, despite Ward's protestations. Ella Purnell went on to garner heaps of praise from fans for her acting skills.

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

In the Army of the Dead cast, Omari Hardwick plays the role of Vanderohe, who is a soldier. Vanderohe goes on to help Scott Ward along with the rest of the team to recover $200 million from the casino vault before the military uses a tactical nuclear bomb to destroy the city. In the film, Omari garnered heaps of praise from audiences.

Supporting roles

Ana de la Reguera plays Maria Cruz in the Army of the Dead

Theo Rossi plays Burt Cummings in the Army of the Dead

Matthias Schweighöfer plays Ludwig Dieter in the Army of the Dead

Nora Arnezeder plays Lily in the Army of the Dead

Hiroyuki Sanada plays Bly Tanaka in the Army of the Dead

