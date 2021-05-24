'Army Of The Dead': Details About The Robot Zombies Present In Zack Snyder's Latest Film

Army of the Dead is a 2021 American zombie heist film directed by Zack Snyder and stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder among others. The story is about a group of soldiers who plan a Las Vegas casino heist amid a zombie apocalypse and the film released on May 21, 2021, on Netflix. However, viewers might have noticed something strange about a few of the zombies and here’s all you need to know about the film.

About Army of the Dead's robot zombies

According to comicbook, a few of the zombies in Army of the Dead aren’t zombies, but rather robots, existing in a zombie world. Some of them can be spotted throughout the film, but they are much easier to locate if one looks carefully. The most obvious one is visible during a scene inside the casino when one zombie is shot, skin flies off of his face and a Terminator-like machine can be seen underneath.

Zack Snyder addressed Army of the Dead's robot zombies

These robots are not addressed in the movie but are simply there to be noticed. Spotting them may seem like some kind of animatronic wasn't edited in post-production but Zack addressed these robots before the film was released. An interactive session with Snyder revealed more about his zombie world and also suggested that the upcoming Netflix animated series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will show the origins of the zombie infection depicted in the film. He explained that there are parts of the film that will be addressed in the series, including the role of the robots. He also said that there are normal zombies and some robot zombies in the movie. Without confirming anything, Zack suggested that the robot zombies could have been placed by the government among the actual zombies for monitoring purposes. He also hinted that the robot zombies could be technology from the outer world, suggesting the involvement of aliens.

Army of the Dead cast also includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt. The film received a mixed response from critics and the IMDb rating of the movie is 6 out of 10.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM ARMY OF THE DEAD TRAILER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.