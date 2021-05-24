'Army Of The Dead': Huma Qureshi Shares A BTS Picture Along With Co-star Daisy Davis

Huma Qureshi recently took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets of her latest film, Army of the Dead. In the picture, one can see her along with her co-star, Daisy Davis as the director of the film, Zack Snyder was seen making her ready for the "gruesome end". Take a look at Huma Qureshi’s Instagram post below.

Huma Qureshi shares a BTS picture from the sets of Army of the Dead

Huma shared a picture in which she can be seen striking a tongue out face along with Daisy who smiled towards the camera along with the extra-flesh, red makeup on her neck. In the other picture shared by her, Zack wore a PPE kit and was seen doing Daisy’s extra-flesh like makeover while she was lying down. In the caption, Huma wrote, “I never saw a happier person who had just been bit by a zombie than @daisy__helen .. swipe to see #zacksnyder planning her gruesome end #armyofthedead #bts #throwback #yuck #blood #gore PS - don’t miss the protective gear ... bracing for the blood bath .... #zombie #attack.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Huma has been sharing stills from the sets of the film on her social media. Earlier, she shared BTS still from the film in which she can be seen along with her co-star as the other members of the crew, including Zack were seen filming. In the caption, she wrote, “Geeta and Kate are the new Jai-Veeru of course in Zombie Vegas.... ye dosti hum nahin bhuleinge... bhulenge toh magar tujhe ‘zombie’ key pass na chodh renge #bts #throwback #AOTD can you guys spot Zack in the photo ??? @netflix @netflix_in @ella_purnell”

More about Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is a 2021 zombie heist film directed by Zack Snyder and the Army of the Dead cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Daisy Davis and Garret Dillahunt among others. The story is about a team of soldiers who plan a Las Vegas casino heist amid a zombie apocalypse. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.

(IMAGE: HUMA QURESHI'S INSTAGRAM)

