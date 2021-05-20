Last Updated:

Army Of The Dead Review: Audience Call The Film 'ridiculously Fun And Over The Top'

Army Of The Dead reviews are pouring in and the audience seems to be very happy with the over the top, gory, zombie movie with a lot of action

IMAGE: DAVE BAUTISTA'S INSTAGRAM


Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is his first non-Warner Bros. film in seven years that marks a watershed moment for the filmmaker and his audience, with his DC superhero obligations squarely in the rear window. Snyder's ardent fans were excited to see what he'd concocted in his post-DCEU universe, though the critical response to some of his past films was unpredictable. So, how would Army of the Dead compare to films like Batman v Superman? Snyder's new film is probably his best yet as per netizens, thanks to its entertaining and sensitive character complexities, timely subject matter, and reinvigoration of zombie film stereotypes. That includes his cut of Justice League as well as the 2004 reboot of George Romero's Dawn of the Dead, which made him famous in the first place.

Army Of The Dead Review

“Army of The Dead is a violent, gory, and bloody blast. Zack Snyder’s latest is a ridiculously fun and over the top genre bending zombie film. While the entire cast is great, Matthias Schweighöfer steals every scene. Oh, and the opening credits are absolutely epic”, was the glowing review of one netizen. Most people have agreed with him and appreciated the film and all that it stands for. The film is said to be high energy and fun, breathing life back into the zombie genre which was starting to grow lacklustre.

“Has great zombie action, character banter & killer music. Also, quite funny. Loved the world created by @ZackSnyder & that every character has a moment to shine. His style matches perfectly with the zombie genre”, said another person who watched the film. What most people seemed to love about the film was the fact that even though it had its fair share of blood and gore, it also had a perfectly good blend of character formation. The way the characters come together to complete their quest is what people really appreciated.

Dave Bautista plays Scott Ward, a former zombie-stomping war hero who is confronted by casino owner Bly Tanaka with a tantalising bid in Army of the Dead. What exactly is the proposal? Enter Las Vegas, recover $200 million from Tanaka's casino vault, and Ward will be paid a whopping $50 million. However, after a massive epidemic, Las Vegas is riddled by zombies, and the US military aims to destroy the city with a nuclear weapon in less than 32 hours. Ward decides to help and gathers a dream team of professionals, hoping that this paycheck will help him fix his contentious relationship with his daughter.

IMAGE: DAVE BAUTISTA'S INSTAGRAM

