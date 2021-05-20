Army Of The Dead Review: Audience Call The Film 'ridiculously Fun And Over The Top'

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is his first non-Warner Bros. film in seven years that marks a watershed moment for the filmmaker and his audience, with his DC superhero obligations squarely in the rear window. Snyder's ardent fans were excited to see what he'd concocted in his post-DCEU universe, though the critical response to some of his past films was unpredictable. So, how would Army of the Dead compare to films like Batman v Superman? Snyder's new film is probably his best yet as per netizens, thanks to its entertaining and sensitive character complexities, timely subject matter, and reinvigoration of zombie film stereotypes. That includes his cut of Justice League as well as the 2004 reboot of George Romero's Dawn of the Dead, which made him famous in the first place.

Army Of The Dead Review

#ArmyOfTheDead was VERY much my kind of thing. As hoped, the setting + Zack Snyder's eye = a downright stunning display of zombie mayhem and carnage. Fell mighty hard for the whole ensemble, but I might need a 2.5 hour movie about just these two ... pic.twitter.com/j6daBtuCOL — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 10, 2021

#ArmyoftheDead is a fucking blast. Like most Snyder films, it's about 20 minutes too long, but that doesn't matter when you're having so much fun.



World-building is intriguing, evolution of the zombie genre is fitting. Watch this movie with as many people as possible.



8/10 pic.twitter.com/IgzN4mHp9T — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead is Snyder’s best since Watchmen. His efforts to keep visuals interesting (he’s his own DP for this one) plays well with the “big dumb fun” energy that holds throughout, with the added bonus of a few characters playing better than they are written due to the cast. — Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) May 10, 2021

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder is having an absolute blast, delivering a jaw dropping/jaw-removing) amount of slo-mo bloodshed. The gore and mayhem on display is lovingly captured and, more importantly, gleefully faceted within the film. #ArmyOfTheDead — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 10, 2021

Its zombie mythology is fresh and different, yet the whole thing feels closer to Romero territory than anything since Romero left us, with just enough pop commentary to recall the social-minded classics of the genre. #ArmyOfTheDead — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 10, 2021

“Army of The Dead is a violent, gory, and bloody blast. Zack Snyder’s latest is a ridiculously fun and over the top genre bending zombie film. While the entire cast is great, Matthias Schweighöfer steals every scene. Oh, and the opening credits are absolutely epic”, was the glowing review of one netizen. Most people have agreed with him and appreciated the film and all that it stands for. The film is said to be high energy and fun, breathing life back into the zombie genre which was starting to grow lacklustre.

I found myself wanting more from #ArmyOfTheDead overall. It's well cast and often funny. But despite blending the heist/zombie genres, there's not much newness added to either. One or two fresh setpieces amid familiar blood n gore, but outside of that, you've seen it more or less pic.twitter.com/u4Bd0Ra5Ap — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead’s opening credits sequence is delicious, pure camp. While the rest of the film doesn’t sustain that tone (& meanders), there are lots of wild, deftly executed concepts & scenes centered on the heist. Even more audacious is there’s an unexpected infusion of heart. pic.twitter.com/TPGFC2nG2I — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 10, 2021

I saw #ArmyoftheDead and I’m all-in on this world.



Pretty sure Zack Snyder just beat WB to the punch and made his own Suicide Squad movie, but with zombies. How about that. pic.twitter.com/xUb0lnylTs — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead also flirts with the later section of Matheson's I AM LEGEND novel in a way Romero didn't get to, which is fun to see (and lends itself well to Snyder's HEAVY METAL, Frazetta van mural aesthetic). — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 10, 2021

“Has great zombie action, character banter & killer music. Also, quite funny. Loved the world created by @ZackSnyder & that every character has a moment to shine. His style matches perfectly with the zombie genre”, said another person who watched the film. What most people seemed to love about the film was the fact that even though it had its fair share of blood and gore, it also had a perfectly good blend of character formation. The way the characters come together to complete their quest is what people really appreciated.

Dave Bautista plays Scott Ward, a former zombie-stomping war hero who is confronted by casino owner Bly Tanaka with a tantalising bid in Army of the Dead. What exactly is the proposal? Enter Las Vegas, recover $200 million from Tanaka's casino vault, and Ward will be paid a whopping $50 million. However, after a massive epidemic, Las Vegas is riddled by zombies, and the US military aims to destroy the city with a nuclear weapon in less than 32 hours. Ward decides to help and gathers a dream team of professionals, hoping that this paycheck will help him fix his contentious relationship with his daughter.

IMAGE: DAVE BAUTISTA'S INSTAGRAM

