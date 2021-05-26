'Army Of The Dead' Star Dave Bautista Opens Up About The Dream Role He Would Love To Play

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista has recently opened up about the dream role he would love to play and admitted that one of his biggest passions would be to play the iconic novelist Ernest Hemmingway. The actor thinks that he could do Ernest’s character "justice".

Army of the Dead's Dave Bautista opens up about his dream role

During an interactive session with Polygon, Dave Bautista revealed his passion for playing Earnest’s character in a potential biographical drama. He said that he had thought a lot about what inspiring roles he could play and what interesting stories he could tell. He added, “And the one that seems to keep coming back to me is Ernest Hemingway.” If Dave could play any character, he thinks it would be Ernest and thinks that he could do him justice. He said, “I think he’s so interesting, all about his life, the way he lives, and also the way he died. It’s just very intriguing, his ideas intrigue me.”

Besides Ernest Hemmingway, Bautista also wants to play the role of DC Comics supervillain Bane, who is Batman's nemesis. Speaking about the same, he revealed that lately, he has been very vocal about playing Bane in the DC Universe and is convinced that he could do the character justice. “So fiction vs non-fiction, it would be Bane or Ernest Hemingway,” he said.

As reported by Cinema Blend, Dave explained why he wants to play Bane a few days ago. Revealing the same he said that there are certain characters he latched onto over the past 10, 20 years and Bane was one of them. He added that he loved Tom Hardy’s version of Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, but he would love to give the character his own spin. He would love the role where he had to go back up to 320 pounds just to play the character. He added, “I could...play Bane in a way that’s not only menacing and ominous but also freakishly intelligent. Bane would be the type of character that’s so menacing and so terrifying and so intelligent, he would hardly ever raise his voice.”

IMAGE: DAVE BAUTISTA'S INSTAGRAM

