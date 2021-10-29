'Army Of Thieves' Characters To Return In 'Army Of Dead 2'? Zack Snyder Drops Huge Hint

Zack Snyder's zombie movie Army of Thieves was released on Netflix on October 29 and serves as the prequel to the Army of the Dead. It is the second instalment in the Army of the Dead franchise. As the movie was released on Netflix, Snyder teased that some of the characters from the prequel could be returning in Army Of The Dead 2.

Zack Snyder teases Army of Thieves characters return in Army Of The Dead 2

Zack Snyder's zombie-centric franchise began with Army of the Dead earlier this year and its prequel Army of Thieves was released on Netflix recently. Snyder is now all set to make Army Of The Dead 2 and teased that some of the characters from the prequel might return for the movie.

In an interview with Screenrant, Snyder said, "You know what, you never know. I mean, we have a plan right now for a sequel to Army of the Dead. And as you know, none of these guys... Really, they're all, I guess, in some prison somewhere. It would be very... It would not be a big... It wouldn't be a stretch, maybe, to see them again at some point."

Army of the Dead was released earlier this year, in which a group of mercenaries devise a plan to recover $200 million from a casino vault in Las Vegas, where a zombie outbreak has taken place. The cast for the film included Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt.

Its prequel, Army Of Thieves takes place six years before the events of Army of the Dead and is based on Matthias Schweighöfer's character of safecracker as he is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves. Schweighöfer also directed the movie based on the story written by Snyder.

Zack Snyder also opened up about the plans for the upcoming movie in the zombie franchise and in an interview with Inverse, revealed the next movie's title. Snyder revealed that Army Of The Dead 2 will be titled as Planet Of The Dead. He said, " I won't tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 — aka Planet of the Dead — but let's just say that there’s a chance Dieter survives. And there's a chance that brush with death would have caused him to want to find a jailed Gwendoline."

Image: Instagram/@armyofthieves