Arnold Schwarzenegger All Set To Make Small-screen Debut With Scripted Show For Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger all set to make his small-screen debut

While speculations about Arnold Schwarzenegger's small-screen debut have been doing the rounds since last year, Netflix has finally announced roping in the Golden Globe award-winning actor in their upcoming scripted spy adventure series. Arnold will not only star in the eight-episode series as the protagonist but will also executive produce it, revealed the streaming giant. Earlier today, Netflix's Twitter handle made the announcement and wrote, "Arnold @Schwarzenegger will star in & EP a new series about a father & daughter (Monica Barbaro) who discover they’ve both been secretly working as CIA Operatives. Now, forced to team up, they must confront the fact everything they thought they knew about the other has been a lie." Take a look:

In a statement about the same, shared by the official website of Netflix, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, "Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix." He added, "I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team." The Fugitive director Nick Santora has created and developed the concept for the highly-anticipated series "as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television". Alongside Arnold, the untitled series will also be executive produced by Dana Goldberg, David Ellison and Bill Bost for the studio. The plot synopsis of Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest Netflix venture reads:

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

