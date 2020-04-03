Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $1 Million In Masks, Gear To Hospital Workers

The global coronavirus outbreak has taken the entire world by a storm affecting millions of lives. Many well-known celebrities across the world have stepped up and donated to funds that help in the fight against coronavirus. Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest one to do so. He has donated a total of $1 million worth of medical equipment to hospitals that are dealing with coronavirus patients.

Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1.43 million

In a video that Arnold Schwarzenegger shared on his social media, he is showing the boxes that have the masks. He went on to add that a week ago he ordered these masks. These protective masks will help hospital staffs like doctors and nurses to protect themselves while dealing with coronavirus patients.

Further, in the same video, Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen ripping open one of the boxes to check if they have received the right product. Once he is done with that, the actor also spans the camera to a hospital worker who helped him with everything. They are then seen touching each other’s elbows as Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks the hospital worker for his co-ordination and help.

Check out Arnold Schwarzenegger’s video here:

The former governor has been constantly asking people through his social media to stay safe. He has been asking people to stay indoors and giving tips on how to be safe. Arnold Schwarzenegger has also been sharing several videos on self-isolation and his backyard workout videos.

While talking about the same, Arnold Schwarzenegger added that these are small ways in which one can help. He even went on to add that healthcare officials who are at the frontline of hospitals are the real action heroes. Arnold Schwarzenegger added that he does not believe in sitting on a couch and complaining about things.

