Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In A Car Accident; Actor's SUV Rolled On To Another Vehicle

Hollywood’s prominent actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently involved in a car accident after his SUV rolled over onto another vehicle. According to TMZ, the incident took place on Friday evening while the actor was off to Sunset Boulevard, about half a mile from Arnold’s home in the Brentwood. Arnold was driving a GMC Yukon SUV when he smashed into a red Prius.

According to the reports by the International media outlet, the woman driver of the red Prius was badly injured after Arnold’s SUV began to roll over and collide with it. She was bleeding heavily from her head and was immediately taken to the hospital. The reports further claimed that the actor’s SUV continued to roll onto a third vehicle, a white Porsche Cayenne, which was directly behind Arnold’s car.

Arnold Schwarzenegger meets with a bad accident

The law enforcement believes that the accident was the fault of the Terminator actor, who was attempting to make a left turn but did not wait for a left-turn arrow at the intersection of Sunset and Allenford Avenue. A source close to the actor told the International media outlet that the actor is concerned about the woman and will personally check up on her.

Meanwhile, the actor is reuniting with his Twins co-star Danny DeVito for the next Triplets. Saturday Night Live alum Tracy Morgan is set to join Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Triplets. The comedian will play the third sibling to Julian and Vincent Benedict in an upcoming movie to be directed by Twins’ Ivan Reitman.

On the other hand, Arnold previously announced his separation from his wife Maria Shriver. A private judge mediated the divorce and also signed off the paperwork earlier in December 2021, however, it was entered into the court system by a sitting judge towards the end of December 2021. Their divorce got long-drawn owing to the complicated property settlement agreement. The power couple tied the knot in 1986 and share four children- Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick 28, and Christopher, 24, together. The couple's marriage landed in trouble after Arnold admitted to having fathered a child named Joseph Baena with their housekeeper. His now ex-wife then filed for divorce on July 1, 2011.

IMAGE: Instagram/schwarzenegger