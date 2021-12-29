Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver Officially Terminate Marriage After 10 Years Of Split

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially terminated their marriage, after almost a decade of separation. A private judge mediated the divorce and also signed off the paperwork earlier in December, however, it was entered into the court system by a sitting judge on Tuesday morning, TMZ reported. Their divorce got long-drawn owing to the complicated property settlement agreement.

TMZ further quipped that although indicate details of the settlement remain confidential, an estimated $400 million got divided down the middle. Both Arnold and Maria moved on years ago but have been cordial to each other and have been often spotted accompanying their kids at various family gatherings.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced

The power couple tied the knot in 1986 and share four children- Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick 28, and Christopher, 24, together. The couple's marriage landed in trouble after Arnold admitted to having fathered a child named Joseph Baena with their housekeeper. His now ex-wife then filed for divorce on July 1, 2011.

In an earlier conversation with Howard Stern, Arnold stated that it was a 'very tough' situation for him, his children and the whole family but now that it has happened, they need to figure things out.

Their divorce was first announced days after their 25th anniversary. According to Fox News, Maria first confronted her housekeeper about the affair and then her husband which led to the split. The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" in their divorce plea.

While the couple called it quits, they have managed to remain cordial and continue to co-parent their four children. They also embraced becoming grandparents to Katherine and Chris Pratt's daughter Lyla, 16 months old. In a conversation with US weekly, Katherine spoke about the duo turning grandparents, noting that it's such a 'great and cool new role' for them to experience. She quipped that it's such a 'beautiful thing' for her to watch them in this new role.

On the work front, the actor turned politician will next be seen in the martial arts film Kung Fury 2 that will also star Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Ralf Moeller, and Jorma Taccone.

Image: AP