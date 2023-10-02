Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls His Secret Affair With Housekeeper Mildred: It’s Just My...

Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has recalled an old incident when he had a secret affair with his housekeeper.

Looking back on it, the ‘Terminator’ actor has called the whole issue 'f**** up'.

During an interview with People magazine, the actor responded to a question about how they plan to live their lives as they enter a new chapter as grandparents to which the actor said: “We never left the (first) chapter. Because remember, it’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight".

“It’s just my f*** up, right?” the former bodybuilder bluntly said of his affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena, which ended his marriage to Maria Shriver in 2011.

The actor added: "We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that. And she (Maria) has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother’s Day parties and Christmas. My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her.”

Arnold and Mildred Baena’s extramarital tryst resulted in a child named Joseph, who was born five days after the ex-California governor welcomed his son Christopher with his ex-wife.

While ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ actor has adamantly insisted that he’s on very good terms with his ex-wife and shares a strong bond with his kids, Page Six back in May had reported that Maria’s children “don’t love” their dad’s illegitimate son.

“Arnold has always treated Joseph like all his other kids - very fairly. But for whatever reason, the other kids take (the affair) out on Joe,” Page Six had reported.

It was revealed in Netflix’s ‘Arnold’ documentary that Maria learned of her husband’s affair during a marriage counselling session in 2011. After much deliberation the couple announced the end of their 25 year marriage on May 2011.