Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals His Kids Hated His Transition From A Hero To Politician

Hollywood action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger completed his lifelong dream of serving his city and improving its condition after being elected as the Former Governor of California twice. However, the same could not be said for Arnold Schwarzenegger's children as he went on to reveal how much his kids hated his job in politics. Read more to know about the veteran actor's predicament during his political career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's children hated his political career?

The political career of the veteran actor began in the year 2003 after which he served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. The actor appeared on his eldest daughter's Instagram show 'BDA Baby Episode' for a special episode on the occasion of Father's day. In the 34 minutes lengthy video, the actor opened up about how his kids hated his transition from being an action hero to the governor of California.

After moving to Sacramento to serve his terms, the actor wished to make his kids proud of his achievements in politics but the opposite happened for his kids. Katherine Eunice, Christina Maria Aurelia, Patrick Arnold Shriver, and Christopher Sargent Shriver were used to being on sets with him, confirmed the actor. He also revealed that his kids did not like the 'seriousness' in his new job.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's wife helped him

In the same interview, the actor credited his wife Maria Shriver for sticking by his side as a mother and political confidant. Maria is a journalist and the founder of the nonprofit organization The Women's Alzheimer's Movement. The couple were married from 1986 to 2017 and have four kids together.

More on Arnold Schwarzenegger movies

Starting off his career through bodybuilding, the actor gained recognition as an action hero in Hollywood after appearing in several power-packed action films. From Conan the Barbarian to The Terminator franchise, the actor became one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. Apart from acting, the actor also built a career in politics, business, and as an activist for the environment. Still active at the age of 73, the actor is known for his straightforward criticism of the current state of politics.

