Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Workout Video With Pet Donkey Lulu By His Side; Watch

It seems Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has defied aging at a time when most people of his age find it difficult to even walk properly. The 72-year-old recently posted a video of himself sweating it out in the gym where the elderly actor can be seen lifting heavy weights with his donkey Lulu in the company. The veteran actor posted a video on Instagram of him heading for a workout session followed by his pet donkey Lulu.

Arnold shared the video two days ago along with a caption that read, "Lulu pumps up." The video has garnered over 4.8 million views with comments flooding in from the likes of American footballer J.J. Watt and actor Jim Belushi. A user named 'singhtotheiron' commented, "Love it! Great training partner bossman." Another user wrote, "please enjoy the wholesomeness."

Lulu's birthday

Last month the actor celebrated his pet donkey's birthday, the adorable video of which he shared with his fans and followers on social media. The Terminator star and former governor of California appeared in the video that he posted on his official Twitter handle with his beloved pet singing "Happy Birthday" to Lulu. The miniature donkey, who turned 1 was seen hogging on the delicious cake while Schwarzenegger commemorated his big day.

We have a birthday today! Lulu turned 1. We celebrated by letting her fill herself up with goodies. pic.twitter.com/syFgHYGnXa — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 27, 2020

