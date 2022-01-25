Arnold Schwarzenegger Spotted Riding A Bike In Los Angeles A Day After Car Collision

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger recently met with a scary accident that left a woman severely injured. The Terminator star met with a four-car collision on Friday afternoon. While he had been all over the news after the deadly accident, the actor has seemingly bounced back as he was recently spotted going out and about in Los Angeles.

As per a report by Hollywood Life, Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted biking in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 22, a day after the scary car collision. The actor appeared to be in good spirits as he casually rode his huge tyre bike in the Santa Monica area, before heading to the gym.

The actor sported a black coloured t-shirt and matching pants. He also donned a brown leather jacket and completed his look with a pair of black shoes and sunglasses.

Arnold Schwarzenegger car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger met with an accident on Friday, January 21. As per a report by TMZ, the actor was driving a GMC Yukon SUB while he was off to Sunset Boulevard, about half a mile away from his home in Brentwood. During a turn, he smashed into a red Prius, due to which a lady driving the car was badly injured.

Arnold's car began to roll over, collided, and continued to roll onto a third vehicle, a white Porche Cayenne, which was behind his car. As per the report, the woman in the red Prius was bleeding heavily and was immediately taken to the hospital.

The law enforcement believes that the accident was the fault of Arnold Schwarzenegger as he was attempting to make a left turn but did not wait for the arrow.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is "fine" after the incident

Soon after the horrifying accident, Arnold Schwarzenegger's publicist confirmed that the actor was doing alright. As per a report by People, the actor's publicist ensured the actor was fine but was concerned about the woman. The representative said, "He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured."

The representative also mentioned that the actor would check on the woman's health updates personally.

