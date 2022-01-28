Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases New Project, To Play Greek God Zeus In It; See Poster

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has teased the fans with a poster of himself as the sky and thunder god from Greek mythology. Meanwhile, fans are speculating if Arnold Schwarzenegger is playing the role of the mighty God of Thunder, Zeus in a new project.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arnold dropped a poster in which he could be seen in a metallic costume sporting white hair and beard. The actor seems quite intense in the picture. The poster has a title, Zeus with a text written below, February 2022. Arnold wrote in the caption, "Coming February 2022", which has made netizens to think whether the actor is giving a glimpse of one of his upcoming projects.

Fans react to Arnold's latest post

A fan asked, "Will be as epic as Hercules In New York though?", another fan wrote, "Full circle. From Hercules to Zeus💪🏼". Netizens dropped some adorable reactions in the comments section. A person wrote, "hello mr. governator sir. when is the king conan movie coming out??", another person said, "Oh my lord Ron!! Oh my god!! Wooooohoooooo. Zou het net zo goed zijn als aquaman?!?! @ronbos87". Some commented, "Rollin’ up a big Jeffrey for this one", Now that is an unexpected treat!😳😍", "Of course the god of all gods is an Austrian 🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹🤗🤗🤗🤗 even Styrian ... perfect job Arnie ", "the big man is bag", and many dropped fire and heart emojis.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently met with an accident

Last week, Arnold was in news after being envolved in a multi-vehicle car accident. A spokesman said that Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday's wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash. The law enforcement believes that the accident was the fault of the Terminator actor, who was attempting to make a left turn but did not wait for a left-turn arrow at the intersection of Sunset and Allenford Avenue.

Image: Instagram/@schwarzenegger