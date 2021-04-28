Arnold Schwarzenegger Turned Off The Oscars; Remarked ‘it Was So Boring’

Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted that he couldn't sit through this year's Oscars ceremony and turned it off because it was "so boring". All of the adjustments were too much for Arnold, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the show in a painfully frank manner in interview with Jimmy Kimmel. The Academy Awards took on a new look this year, with a reduced guest list of A-listers and no musical or dramatic performances, as well as a change of venue from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to Union Station. It also mixed up the order in which the winners were revealed, with the best picture grand announcement, which usually comes at the end of the ceremony, being replaced by the best actor award, which went to Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on the Oscars 2021

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in an interview on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the actor expressed his dissatisfaction and also offered some advice. Commenting on Oscars 2021, he said, "I basically just turned it off and I just couldn’t watch it anymore because there was so much talent there on the stage that it was so boring – how could you make this, with all this talent, so boring?" He continued by telling the famous talk show host, “I think next time, they should take it to Muscle Beach and have the Oscars on Muscle Beach.”

Muscle Beach, the star's suggested location, is situated in Santa Monica, California, and is famous for popularising bodybuilding, physical fitness, acrobatics, gymnastics, and other sports, according to Fox News. Schwarzenegger was never nominated for an Academy Award, but he did win a Golden Globe in 1977 and was nominated for another in 1995. In addition, he earned an Emmy for executive producing the documentary Tied with American Masters in 2014.

In the same conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, the 73-year-old actor said that his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger was afraid whenever he carried his granddaughter. He said, “I did all of that when I had kids. When my kids were growing up, I participated, and it was a lot of fun to do that”. He further revealed, “‘But I have never changed diapers on Lyla because I think that Katherine is the expert gatekeeper. She just, whenever you touch the baby, says, “Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Like this”’.